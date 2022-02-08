Those who have submitted physical copies of photographs for club and organization news, birthday, engagement, wedding or anniversary announcements, pageants and other Lifestyles articles are encouraged to visit the newspaper’s offices to locate and collect their photographs.
Folders containing photos available for pickup are available during business hours. Some have owners’ names and are sorted alphabetically or chronologically. However, no information is available for numerous others.
The Sun’s office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.