Mr. and Mrs. Billy F. Quillen will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Thursday, December 10.
Mr. Billy F. Quillen is the son of the late Everett and Pauline Quillen.
Mrs. Cathy (Hurd) Quillen is the daughter of Nettie Hurd Foster and the late Charles Hurd.
The Quillens have two children: Billy Wayne Quillen and his wife Kristine; and Bridget Quillen.
They have four grandchildren: Elizabeth McMillan; Jacob Quillen and his wife Caitlin; Kendra Quillen; and Nicholas Quillen.
They have one great-grandson: Nathan Luke Quillen.
Mr. Quillen owned and operated Quillen’s Tree Trimming Service. He is now retired from tree work.
Mrs. Quillen retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center.
The Quillens have decided not to travel for their anniversary due to the pandemic.