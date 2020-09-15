Quilts for Kids donated more than 50 quilts to Niswonger Children’s Hospital last week.
“Everyone has been busy from home!” said Quilts for Kids Northeastern Tennessee Chapter leader Peg Burns. “We want to thank members of the local communities for fabric donations! We greatly appreciate them.”
Burns said the group is still greatly in need of monitory and gift card donations for needed supplies. Gift cards can be from any store that sells quilting supplies, including The Sewing Bee Quilt Shop in Jonesborough, JoAnns Fabrics in Johnson City or any Walmart.
“As always we are grateful for all and any support during these hard times!” said Burns. “It is all for the kids!”
Quilts for Kids plans to resume meetings in October at the Sewing Bee Quilt Shop in Jonesborough. The group meets on the second Tuesday and Saturday of each month. For more information or to make a donation, contact Peg Burns at pegsgonequilting@gmail.com.