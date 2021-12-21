Quilts for Kids held it’s Christmas luncheon Dec. 7 at the Sewing Bee Quilt Shop in Johnson City. A festive time was had by all.
A meeting preceded the luncheon. A review of past donations to Niswongers Children’s Hospital showed that the group exceeded 300 quilts, tote bags and seasonal pillowcases were donated, a release says.
Donations to the Greene County Sheriffs Dept consisted of Quilts, pillowcases and bears. QFK will be bringing more treasures to the Sheriffs next week.
“We are so pleased to be able to provide some comfort to children in need, one quilt at a time!”said founder Peg Burns in the release. “Children make the world go round! They are the future. No one wants to see any child sick, or traumatized especially during the holidays.
“We at Quilts for Kids Northeastern TN Chapter wish everyone a very merry Christmas and a bright, happy and healthy New Year!”
Anyone wishing to join or donate to QFK can contact
Peg Burns chapter leader at pegsgonequilting@gmail.com.