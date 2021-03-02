While Quilts for Kids has not held any workshops since March 2020, quilters are still busy stitching love into donations for the Niswonger Children’s Hospital.
The group will resume workshops in May, on the Second Tuesday and Saturday of each month. The quilters meet at the Sewing Bee Quilt Shop in Johnson City.
Quilts for Kids is accepting new volunteers at this time. The group is also seeking donations, gift cards to Walmart, JoAnn’s fabrics, or to Quilt Shops.
Especially needed now are quilt shop quality, 100% cotton kids prints or blenders, as well as 100% cotton sports or fabrics for older kids.
To date, Quilts for Kids has delivered more than 170 quilts to Neiswongers Children’s hospital, as well as holiday pillowcases and tote bags.