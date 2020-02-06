We are a group of women making quilts for children who are sick, abused or traumatized in some way. Since October, we have donated 40 quilts to the Niswonger Children's Hospital.
We are looking for volunteers to make quilts. You can join our group or quilt at home. Kits are provided. We also are reaching out to the community for donations. We are in need of some supplies. As you can imagine materials go quickly so we need your help in making Quilts for Kids!
If you wish to donate, e-mail pegsgonequilting@gmail.com. If you wish to volunteer, we meet the second Tuesday and Saturday of each month at the Sewing Bee Quilt Shop in Jonesborough.
Quilts for Kids is a nonprofit charity organization.