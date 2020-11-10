5K On the Runway, hosted by the Greeneville Airport and Civil Air Patrol Squadron TN 015, is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Greeneville Airport.
Register online at www.raceentry.com/5K-on-the-runway/2020register or at the Greeneville Airport on the day of the race.
Preregistration is $25 and on race day the fee is $30.
This will be a socially distanced race on a flat circuit. The race sponsors are planning this event with COVID-19 precautions in place. Masks will be worn all attendees and runners except during the race. Strollers and pets are welcome. Headphones, roller blades, skate boards and bicycles are not permitted for safety reasons.
There will be no award ceremony and prizes will not be given.
For more information, contact Bill Onkst at 423-470-3400 or Jon Thomas at 423-552-4582.
The Civil Air Patrol is a Total Force Partner with the United States Air Force with a mission of supporting America’s communities with emergency response, diverse aviation and ground services, youth development and promotion of air, space and cyber poser. The local squadron of the Civil Air Patrol normally meets at the airport monthly but during the COVID-19 crisis they are currently meeting via zoom. The Civil Air Patrol is currently seeking pilots, senior members over the age of 18 and cadets ages 12-18. For information about joining go to cap.gov or contact the local squadron commander, Captain Bill Onkst at 423-470-3400.