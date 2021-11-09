Civil Air Patrol Squadron TN 015 will host 5 K on the Runway Saturday at the Greeneville Airport.
Registration is either online at www.raceentry.com/races/5k-on-the-runway/2021/register or at the airport on race day. Preregistration is $25 and on race day the fee is $30. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the race starts at 10 a.m. at the airport.
This is a socially distanced race on a flat circuit. Strollers and pets are welcome. Roller blades, skate boards and bicycles are not permitted for safety reasons.
There will be no award ceremony and prizes will not be given. For more information contact Bill Onkst at 423 470-3400 or Jon Thomas at 423 552-4582.
The Civil Air Patrol is a Total Force Partner with the United States Air Force with a mission of supporting America’s communities with emergency response, diverse aviation and ground services, youth development and promotion of air, space and cyber power.
The local squadron of the Civil Air Patrol meets weekly on Mondays at the FBO at the Greeneville Airport beginning at 6 p.m. The Civil Air Patrol is currently seeking pilots, senior members and youth ages 12-18. For information on joining Civil Air Patrol go to CAP.GOV or contact the squadron commander, Captain Bill Onkst at 423 470-3400.