The Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club and the Greeneville Hamfest will sponsor a free Electronics and Ham Radio Swapmeet in the parking lot of Hal Henard Elementary School on October 2nd from 8 a.m.-noon. This is an outdoor event only. School restrooms will be available.
Free means no admission charge, no charge to park or tailgate. A custodian will be on site to keep the restrooms clean. If a cleaning sign is displayed, please wait until it is removed before entering, a release says.
Due to high numbers of Covid cases, those selling are asked to park with an empty space between each seller or groups of sellers to maintain social distance.
Hal Henard School is located at 425 E. Vann Road, Greeneville, TN, 37743.
Testing for ham radio licenses will occur at 10am and will be conducted by the AJARC WCARS VE team, the release says. First time examinees are required to have an FCC FRN which may be obtained from the FCC website. If you don’t have a FRN, you will not be able to take the exam. Exam fees are $10 cash or check. Exact change is appreciated. New federal fees for licenses are not in effect at this time. Identification is required to take the exam.
If you are sick or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, please reconsider your attendance.
Notice: This event is held on school property. All federal and state laws for prohibited items apply.
Visit www.ajarc.org for more information. AJARC is on Facebook,. Search for Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club.
For more information, please contact N4FV@greenevillehamfest.com
Talk in on W4WC repeaters:
- W4WC/R 145.390 -600 kHz Tone 88.5
- W4WC/R 443.575 +5 MHz Tone 100.0
- W4WC/R 53.290 -1 MHz Tone 100.0