The Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club will meet Tuesday, April 6 in the Andrew Johnson Bank Pavilion at the Greene County Fair Grounds at 7 p.m.
This meeting’s agenda will focus primarily on the April 17 Hamfest, which will be held at the Greene County Fairgrounds, a release says. There will be a discussion on setup and related tasks for the April 17 event.
Information about the Greeneville Hamfest can be found online at www.greenevillehamfest.com.
If you are sick or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, please reconsider your attendance.
Visit our web site www.ajarc.org for more information in the announcement section. AJARC is on Facebook, search for: Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club.
For those interested in obtaining an Amateur Radio license, please contact Abner Richards (K4MIK) by email at K4MIK@yahoo.com or by phone which is listed in the Greeneville phonebook.
The clubs repeaters are found on the following frequencies:
- W4WC/R 145.390 -600 kHz Tone 88.5
- W4WC/R 443.575 +5 MHz Tone 100.0
- W4WC/R 53.290 -1 MHz Tone 100.0