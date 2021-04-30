The Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club will meet in person at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4, at Hardin Park in Greeneville.
This meeting’s agenda will touch on the results and any feedback from the recent Hamfest, and there will be discussion on this June’s ARRL Field Day event at Kinser Park. It will take place on June 26-27 at Pavilion #3.
If you are sick or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, please reconsider your attendance, a release says.
Visit our web site www.ajarc.org for more information (in the announcement section). AJARC is on Facebook. Search for: Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club.
For those interested in obtaining an Amateur Radio license, please contact Abner Richards (K4MIK) by email at K4MIK@yahoo.com or by phone which is listed in the Greeneville phonebook.
The clubs repeaters are found on the following frequencies:
- W4WC/R 145.390 -600 kHz Tone 88.5
- W4WC/R 443.575 +5 MHz Tone 100.0
- W4WC/R 53.290 -1 MHz Tone 100.0