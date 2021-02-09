Hello, my name is Leah Fillers, former GHS student and reigning Miss Greene County. I am asking for your help with the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Fund. Express Feedback is donating to the scholarship based on consumer surveys. Each survey only takes about 30 seconds and will add $1 per completed survey to the fund. These surveys allow you to honestly express your opinion about such things as restaurants, retail stores, internet providers, and more.
Your participation will help push Team Greene County to the top. I would truly appreciate any support you can offer. As many surveys as you can do would help so much! The instructions are listed below. You can also find them posted on my Miss Greene County Facebook page. Thanks in advance for your participation!
The instructions are as follows:
1.) text “MISSTN” to 31996
2.) tap on the link!
3.) fill out your information and choose “Team Greene County” as the team you’re in support of.
4.) Express will send you another link and it sends you to the Express Website where you can choose any survey to complete! (Each survey only takes less than one minute)
Remember to take at least 30 seconds on each survey or the website will not count the survey.