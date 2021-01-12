Ray “Teedee” Maupin Honored By Mt. Zion Men

The Mt. Zion United Methodist Men recently donated a bench to the Greene County Firing Range in memory of longtime member Ray “Teedee” Maupin to commemorate Mr. Maupin’s lifetime dedication to Hunter’s Education. Most knew “Teedee” as an educator, coach, and businessman, but his passion for hunting and hunter safety – both as a teacher at Chuckey-Doak High School and in his retirement years as a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church – is often overlooked. From the left are Brad Peters of Mt. Zion United Methodist Men and Range Master Frank Waddell, who accepted the bench on behalf of the Greene County Firing Range.