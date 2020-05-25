Editor’s Note: Jeanie Jackson resides in Greene County with her husband Donald. She reflects on her family’s legacy of military service and the importance of Memorial Day in a letter, reprinted here with her kind permission.
As most of us military wives know, it is difficult for our beloved soldiers to share the many instances that occurred during their service to our country. My great-grandfather died in World War I before he ever knew my Dad. My grandmother was with child as he started out on his journey. He was a Methodist preacher and prepared to do his duty. He did not serve long before he died and so began the history of military involvement and Memorial Day for me.
My Dad was born with several vision issues that prevented his draft into WW II. He married my mom who had four brothers who all went away to war in different parts of the world. They all made it home to continue their goodness and humble tribute of service today. They represented the Army and Navy. Their service has contributed to so much good in their families as well as the community.
My father had all girls so it was unheard of for women to be in the service except for a few who blazed a remarkable trail into history by flying planes in WWII. I had the honor of knowing some of the powder puff ladies, as they were called, while living in Knoxville.
They were still flying their personal planes all over the world as a group and they loved to do needlework which included various forms of knitting, crewel, needlepoint and other types of embroidery. It had a calming factor they all needed. They told me their fine embroidery would long outlast their lives as a historical record of what was popular in the post war era. They were right and many of their items are cherished by their families today.
My memories of family reunions always involved stories and tales of what battle was won or lost. Our families loved to hear of the funny events and cried at those that brought pain and tears to those storytellers.
After graduation from nursing school, I was working in the very first intensive care units available in Knoxville. This is where I had the honor of working with ex-Army nurses who had joined the soldiers there in Vietnam and returned to the States to work. As part of their therapy in returning home, they related the instances when they held a dying soldier whose last breath was to let their mothers know they loved them.
Many of these nurses committed suicide as work in the unit kept bringing back their personal experiences in war. I miss those nurses and friends today and the pain of knowing we were helpless to prevent this still hurts. They were fine soldiers to the very end.
The doctors coming back from Vietnam introduced us to radical new ways to save a life. They brought back the cardiac procedures that were invented in Vietnam such as CPR. They worked with us in ICU and Cardiac Care to reverse death by using their war knowledge. Many families were spared the loss of a family member in his 30s or 40s.
They taught us that healing can take place in the most extraordinary way and they used medications used by South American Indian tribes to help a young man of 26 from dying from tetanus. This young man stepped on a nail in his barn and was dying before a ex-Vietnam military doctor stepped in and initiated treatment. We nurses monitored him for ten days, day and night, hour by hour until he was better.
Military experience started the lifesaving measures of critical medical care today.
My husband spent time in Vietnam as a helicopter crew chief and was traumatized by how quickly life can be lost by war. He observed several instances where fate stepped in and, for no immediately explainable reason, some lives were spared.
He learned that there were so many lives influenced by reliving the war that he is now involved in a yearly reunion event that calls to order all of the famous Soc Trang Tigers unit to meet and engage in their group therapy of reliving their experiences and getting it right.
It has taken years for many to be able to just relate some of their horror and sadness in losing friends in combat. Some of the pain has lessened over the years but remains deep in their hearts. Some were devastated thinking they were responsible for a platoon member’s death. Upon attending one of these reunions they met others who knew the real circumstances and relieved them to help start the healing process.
Now I have a son who was in Desert Storm and several other battles in Iraq and Middle Eastern sites. He was a fine soldier who still suffers from his experience. He still fights for injustices as a civilian for those who have no voice.
His son, my grandson, is with the Army Airborne near Venice, Italy, and serving as a fine soldier who wants only right to prevail. He has not seen war but prepares for it on a daily basis. He is only twenty but loves to hear the stories from his Dad and Granddad and learn from their experiences that duty is in the hearts of all soldiers.
Memorial Day is our one day to shout out, “Thank you for your service!” to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.