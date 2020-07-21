The Heritage Alliance of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia is asking local residents to submit their favorite recipes for a new project. The request comes as part of an initiative to create the organization’s first-ever community cookbook.
The cookbook represents an effort to celebrate Appalachian foodways by collecting, preserving, and sharing local recipes, a release says. The Heritage Alliance is accepting submissions in a number of categories from July 16 to August 16, 2020. Contributors can submit as many entries as they like, and their names will appear in the cookbook alongside their dishes.
The final product will be published and available for sale by the end of 2020, and will feature various recipes, as well as information about the history and culture of Appalachian food.
This community-based project is part of the programming for The Heritage Alliance’s inaugural “Taste of Tennessee” event, an online Appalachian food festival that launches on Saturday, August 22.
Please send your entries by mail to the Heritage Alliance at 212 E. Sabin Drive, Jonesborough, TN 37659 or submit by email to Megan Cullen Tewell (Programming Coordinator) at mtewell@heritageall.org.
For more information on the forthcoming cookbook, the “Taste of Tennessee” event, or the Heritage Alliance please call our office at 423.753.9580, or contact the organization via email at info@heritageall.org. Visit the Heritage Alliancr website, www.heritageall.org, for more information. Follow the Heritage Alliance Facebook pages for updates about “Taste of Tennessee” and other Heritage Alliance programs.