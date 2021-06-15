Geordyn Rector and Dakota Williams, of Greeneville, were married in a 5 p.m. ceremony on May 8. Maelan and Kovah Williams are the daughters of the bride and groom.
The ceremony took place at The Millstone in Limestone, Tennessee. Rev Jerry Williams Sr., of Greeneville, officiated.
The bride’s parents are Dwayne and Mary Rector, of Greeneville, and Donnie and Patty Bailey, also of Greeneville.
The groom’s parents are Jerry and Linda Williams, of Greeneville.
The bride was given in marriage by her father, Dwayne Rector.
The sanctuary was decorated with whiskey barrels with white florals and greenery. White drapery with greenery adorned the entrance. An arbor decorated with white florals and greenery provided a lovely backdrop as they exchanged vows.
The bride wore an ivory a-line wedding dress with intricate detailed white lace and a simple mesh veil with a white floral and greenery hair piece. She carried a white rose bouquet surrounded by mixed eucalyptus and baby’s breath.
Kaylea Greenier served as the maid of honor.
Amber Dunbar served as the matron of honor.
Bridesmaids were Kaci Hensley, of Greeneville; Katelan Williams, of Greeneville;
Karolina Dean, of Greeneville; and Mallory Dunbar, of Greeneville.
Attendants wore long sage green dresses in varying styles.
Flower girls were Novalee and Wrenleigh, of Greeneville.
Sully Williams and Toby Garland were best men.
Groomsmen were Kayleb Carter, of Greeneville; Lee Boles, of Greeneville; Zack Turner, of Greeneville; and Austin Rector , of Greeneville.
A reception was held at The Millstone. The bride’s wedding cake was white and the groom’s cake was comprised of chocolate, white and banana pudding cupcakes.
Katelynn Rector, of Greeneville, was the bridal book attendant.
The couple took a destination wedding trip to Bryson City, North Carolina.
They will reside in Greeneville.
The bride is a TMS Coordinator for Landair.
The groom is a Material Handler for Crenlo Engineered Cabs.
The bride attended Greeneville High School.
The groom attended South Greene High School.