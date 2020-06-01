KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Art Guild, in an effort to celebrate the visual arts as a source of renewal and resilience, is hosting the 2020 Summer Art Show. Regional artists of all levels, professional, amateur or student, are invited to enter this community event, a release says.
Membership in the art guild is not required. The deadline for entry is June 19, 2020. Interested participants may register online only at www.kingsportartguild.com. Guidelines for submitting artwork, entry fees and all information concerning the show may be found on the art guild website as well. There will be a total of $800 in prizes awarded in the contest.
The show will be held in the Main Gallery of the Renaissance Center and will be open to the public July 12–29, using recommended social distancing guidelines. The gallery is located on the second floor and is open during regular Renaissance Center operating hours. Please check for updated hours of operation as they may fluctuate during this time.
There will be no traditional reception this year. The awards will be announced live online July 11. For questions contact Kingsport Art Guild at 423-246-1227.