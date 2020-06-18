Washington College Academy School Of Arts & Crafts announced its summer art camp for kids for 2020.
This year’s art camp will feature Pop Culture Drawing: cartoons, comic books, video games, and movies. This beginner’s course will teach basic shapes and shading, perspective and background, human proportions, and character design. The course objective is for students to have the confidence to create their own characters and backgrounds, a release says.
Dates for classes are July 7, 14 and 21 from 1-4 p.m. Classes are first come, first served for ages eight-12. Inquiries to accommodate older children made prior to class dates are welcome. Cost is $45 per student.
Visit www.wca1780.com for more information and to register.