The Greeneville-Greene County Public Library will kick off its weekly Summer Reading Program for children and youth on May 30. Online registration is available at ggcpl.readsquared.com or call the library at 423-638-5034 for more details.
The Greeneville-Greene County Public Library is announcing the return of its Summer Reading Program.
Events related to the reading program will be held each Tuesday morning, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., for five weeks, beginning May 30 and continuing through June 27, at the library, located at 210 N. Main St, in downtown Greeneville.
Participants will enjoy “themed weekly activities, earn reading awards and check out new books to help meet their daily reading goals,” library officials say in a news release. “The program aims to encourage life-long reading habits in children and teens.”
The theme of this year’s program is “All Together Now,” which “celebrates the joy of reading and coming together as a community,” the release says.
During the event, participants set reading goals based on individual age groups, such as:
• 25 minutes a day for ages 6 and under;
• 30 minutes a day for ages 6-12, and
• 40 minutes a day for ages 12-18.
Once participants have earned enough points, they will receive rewards for meeting their goals.
Even if they are unable to attend every weekly event at the library, the participants are still encouraged to register and set reading goals, keep track of their reading, and participate in a number of online activities.
“Lots of fun and educational activities are planned for this year, and the library has invited a number of special guests who will demonstrate ways of caring for and participating in our communities, as well as connecting with and fostering participants’ love of reading,” officials say.
For more information, please call the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library at 423-638-5034.