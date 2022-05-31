Registration is now open for Rural Resources’ Farm Day Camps.
Now in its 21st year, Farm Day Camp is an opportunity for children ages 4 to 12 to enjoy a full week of hands-on activities at the 15-acre Rural Resources Farm & Food Education Center, located at 2870 Holly Creek Road.
During the event, campers will be “learning about food’s journey from soil to table while building relationships with the land, water, plants, animals and each other,” a news release says.
“Rural Resources additionally offers a free week of camp to the children enrolled in Boys and Girls Club, thanks to sponsors and a grant from the Mary G. K. Fox Foundation,” the release ads.
This year’s camp director will be Vicky Rowe. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology with a minor in Child Development, and brings 25 years of experience leading equine youth activities as owner of a premier horse facility in California, the release notes.
“She is looking forward to adapting her wealth of experience with children and love for all farm animals big and small to Farm Day Camp and getting to know the Campers of 2021,” organizers say in the release.
Camp takes place in small groups with the majority of activities outdoors.
The 2022 sessions are:
• Little Sprouts for ages 4-5, June 6-10 and July 11-15, 9 a.m. to noon, $90/week — “This half-day camp gives the youngest campers an opportunity to enjoy and get acquainted with farm life,” organizers say. “Our kids explore the farm and food education center, while singing songs and participating in hands-on activities. When the day gets hot, it’s time to enjoy some supervised water play at the creek.”
• Explorers Camp for ages 6-8, June 13-17 and June 27-July 1, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., $150/week —
“Campers get to discover and explore the farm while also getting to do fun activities like working with animals, arts and crafts, cooking, gardening, and creek stomping,” organizers say.
• Adventurers Camp for ages 9-12; July 18-22; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., plus an overnight campout; $225/week — “Campers are introduced to daily activities on a working farm, caring for animals and gardening. Adventures may include visiting local farms, hiking, arts & crafts, water games, horseback riding, cooking, and an overnight campout,” organizers say.
Scholarships are available for children to attend the camps.