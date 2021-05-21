After more than a year of being on hiatus from hosting children on the farm, the Rural Resources staff, and its animals, are looking forward to summer 2021.
Now in its 20th year, Farm Day Camp is an opportunity for children ages 4 to 12 to enjoy a full week of hands-on activities at the 15-acre Rural Resources Farm & Food Education Center, located at 2870 Holly Creek Road. They will learn about food’s journey from soil to table while building relationships with the land, water, plants, animals and each other.
The Camp Coordinator for 2021 is Vicky Rowe. Rowe has a bachelor of arts in psychology with a minor in child development, and brings 25 years of experience leading equine youth activities as owner of a premier horse facility in California. She is looking forward to adapting her wealth of experience with children and love for all farm animals big and small to Farm Day Camp and getting to know the campers of 2021, the news release said.
Camp takes place in small groups with the majority of activities outdoors, a release says.
The 2020 sessions are:
LITTLE SPROUTS
This half-day camp for children ages 4 and 5 will take place 9 a.m. to noon June 7-11 and July 12-16. The cost is $95 for the week.
These sessions give the youngest campers an opportunity to enjoy and get acquainted with farm life. The kids explore the farm and food education center while singing songs and participating in hands-on activities. When the day gets hot, it’s time to enjoy some supervised water play at the creek.
FARM EXPLORERS
This camp for children ages 6-8 takes place 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 14-18 and July 5-9. The cost is $195 for the week.
Campers get to discover and explore the farm while also taking part in activities such as working with animals, arts and crafts, cooking, gardening and creek stomping.
DISCOVER NATURAL RESOURCES
This camp for children ages 9-12 takes place 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with an overnight campout July 19-23. The cost is $250 for the week.
Campers will focus on discovering natural resources by exploring the farm and taking field trips (the additional cost). There will also be an overnight campout on the farm under the stars.
Scholarships are available. Registration, forms and more information can be found at www.ruralresources.net or obtained by emailing vicky@ruralresources.net.