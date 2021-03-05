If you have leftover garlic cloves, don't throw them away! Instead, use them to grow garlic greens. Garlic greens taste similar to chives and scallions. You can use them the same way, such as in our Sizzling Beef Lettuce Wraps. Here's how to do it:
1. Add /2 inch water to small glass or shallow container.
2. Place leftover unpeeled garlic in water with root end (the flat part) facing down.
3. Replace water daily.
4. When garlic greens are around 5 to 7 inches tall (after about 1 week), use chef's knife to remove greens.