The Remembering A Life Book Club Book of the Month for April is “Nature Heals: Reconciling Your Grief Through Engaging with the Natural World” by Dr. Alan Wolfelt. Wolfelt’s book invites people to explore how the natural world can help them on their grief journey. The book is available at www.RememberingALife.com/store.
Perfect for book lovers of all ages, the Remembering A Life Book Club (www.RememberingALife/bookclub) features resources for readers who would like to learn more about remembering a life and the grief journey by reading classic and/or modern literature, a release says. Recommended reading, a book of the month, book reviews and discussion prompts help guide readers, whether they hold an in-person or virtual book club, or simply want to personally reflect on what they’ve read.