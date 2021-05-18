Anna Michelle Renner and Joseph Adam Boles, both of Jonesborough, are engaged to be married on May 29. The private ceremony will take place at a nearby venue.
The bride-elect is the daughter of Ted and Lorraine Renner of Greeneville. She is the granddaughter of Harold Murray and the late Frances Murray of Greeneville, and the late Ted and Evelyn Renner of Greeneville.
The groom-elect is the son of Joe Boles of Greeneville and Tracie Majors of Mosheim. He is the grandson of Harold and Nancy Chapman of Greeneville and Joe and Jeraldean Shaw of Greeneville.
The bride is a graduate of Chuckey-Doak High School. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from East Tennessee State University as well as a Master of Education degree in Educational Media and Education Technology. She is currently employed by the Greene County School System.
The groom is a graduate of West Greene High School. He earned a Bachelor of Business degree in Marketing from Tusculum College. He is employed by Quantum Services.