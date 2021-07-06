Anna Michelle Renner and Joseph Adam Boles, both of Greeneville, were united in marriage on May 29, 2021. The galactic union took place at 4 p.m. at the Proffitt Farm in Johnson City. Clay Wilkerson officiated at the private ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Ted and Lorraine Renner of Greeneville. The groom is the son of Joe Boles of Greeneville, and Tracie Majors of Mosheim.
The bride is the granddaughter of Harold Murray and the late Frances Murray of Greeneville. She is also the granddaughter of the late Ted and Evelyn Renner of Greeneville. The groom is the grandson of Harold and Nancy Chapman of Greeneville, and Joe and Jeraldean Shaw of Greeneville.
Given in marriage by her parents and escorted by her father, the bride wore an A-line dress of ivory satin. The front of the dress featured a plunging neckline and a fitted bodice outlined with intricate beadwork that continued into the spaghetti straps. The pleated waistline was also embellished with beads and sleek hidden pockets. The back of the dress featured ivory tulle with appliqued lace and ivory buttons from the shoulder to the bottom of the dress. The train of the dress was used to make a tie for the bride’s father. The bride carried a unique bouquet of handmade wooden flowers in colors of coral, sage, and off-white.
The honorary matron of honor was the bride’s cousin, Tabitha Quillen. The bridesmaids were: Railey Quillen (cousin of the bride), Sarah Burton, Dyani Moore and Jess Robinette (all friends of the bride). They wore long sage gowns in varying styles and carried bouquets made from light sabers and handmade wooden ivory flowers. The bridesmen were: Nathan Renner and Jonathan Renner (both brothers of the bride), and Matt Jones (friend of the bride). They wore navy pants and ivory shirts along with sage suspenders and floral patterned bowties of coral and sage. The flower girls were Olivia Moore and Hadlee Westmorland. They wore ivory dresses with floral patterned hair bows of coral and sage.
The best man was Brock Westmorland (friend of the groom). The groomsmen (Jedi) were: A.J. Majors and Jeremiah Stout (brothers of the groom), and Willie Miller, Chad Moore, Adam Solomon, and Ryan Tell (all friends of the groom). The groom and his men wore navy pants with ivory shirts and coral suspenders with floral patterned bowties of coral and sage. The ringbearer (youngling) was: Levi Moore. He was also dressed similar to the groom. All of the men wore corsages of handmade wooden coral flowers in a shot gun shell.
The mother of the bride wore a knee-length navy blue dress with a lace bodice and jacket, and the mother of the groom wore a sleeveless, knee-length royal blue dress with an accented neckline.
The bride and her party were given the luxury of preparing for the wedding in the beautifully renovated milk house on site. The groom and his men dressed in the main renovated barn.
A variety of music was played as the bridal party entered through a free-standing set of antique doors built by the bride’s uncle. The bride was escorted through the doors and down the aisle to the song, “Till There Was You.” The ceremony arbor was draped with ivory lace and accented with two old-fashioned lanterns. It was strategically placed with the farm’s beautiful legacy fields in the background.
After the ceremony, guests were invited to partake in an appetizing trail mix bar that was set up in a tent on the grounds. Following the wedding photo session, the reception was held in the main barn. Tables on both levels were decorated with coral tablecloths and centerpieces of wood slices with varying styles of lanterns, Star Wars figures, and wooden flowers. Wedding guests enjoyed a meal of different pasta dishes and salad. The wedding cake was a gourmet cheesecake drizzled in chocolate. The groom’s choice of dessert was pumpkin pie.
Guests danced in the barn’s lower level which was used for the dance floor.
Jessica Bowman (friend of the bride) was in charge of the guest book. Kaylea Renner and Megan Renner (sisters-in-law of the bride) provided assistance and support during all of the wedding festivities.
The wedding and reception were under the direction of Tabitha Quillen (the bride’s cousin), who made the bouquets and corsages and provided many of the decorations. The couple spent their wedding night in an elegantly furnished tent on the venue site. After a honeymoon trip to Key West, Florida, the couple resides in Jonesborough.