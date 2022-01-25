Cecil Renner celebrated her 100th birthday Sunday. Cecil was born and raised in Cedar Creek. Her parents are the late Sherman and Lillie Mae Hensley.
She married in the 1940s and moved away. She and her husband Robert raised their two children, Vickie and Earl.
Shortly after Robert’s passing, she moved back home to Greeneville to be near her sisters, Lavice King and June Waddell.
Cecil has a heart of gold and a smile that can light up any room. She has never met a stranger, and she loves people and animals.