Walter and Carolyn (Holt) Renner celebrated their 60th anniversary with their family on Dec. 12, 2021, at the home of their daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Kim Neas.
They have a daughter and son-in-law: Teresa Renner Neas and her husband, Kim; a son and a daughter-in-law: Melvin Renner and his wife, Scarlett, all of Greeneville; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Carolyn worked for the Greene County School System. Walter retired from Magnavox and continues to work on the family farm.