The recipients of two college scholarships from the Greeneville-Greene County Retired Teachers Association were announced at the organization’s April 3 meeting.
Karen Solomon, chairperson of the GGCRTA Scholarship Committee, introduced the 2023 scholarship winners during the meeting, which was held in the fellowship hall of Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Cambell Gaby of North Greene High School, was awarded the Mary Emma Mitchell Scholarship, and Emily Brown of Greeneville High School, was the recipient of the Greeneville-Greene County Retired Teachers Association Scholarship.
During the meeting, Carolyn Stahl welcomed the members and visitors. She lead the group in prayer and then the pledge to the American flag.
Devotions were given by the Rev. Lawrence Jersey, who shared the story “The Star Thrower,” by Loren Eiseley. In the story, a young man was walking along the shore and saw someone picking up small objects and throwing them into the ocean. He called out and asked, “May I ask what are you doing?” The answer was, “Throwing starfish into the ocean because the tide is going out, and if I don’t throw them in, they will die.” Upon hearing this the young man commented, “There are miles and miles of shore and there are starfish all along every mile. You can’t possibly make a difference for them all.” The man bent down, picked up another starfish, and threw it into the ocean. As it hit the waves, he said,”I made a difference for that one.” Rev Jersey told the group that they made a difference when they were teaching, and that they can still make a difference in the lives of people they meet.
Minutes of the last meeting were read by Patricia Jersey. The treasurer’s and membership report were read by Judy Collins.
Also during the meeting, a special program was presented by Tanner Pruitt and JR Arnold, of the Clyde Austin 4-H Center.
During their talk, the pair shared with the group the exciting things that go on at the facility’s camp. These include: swimming in an Olympic-size pool, fishing, canoe or kayak riding on the lake, leather crafting, fossil classes (taught by Arnold), a rope course, wildlife center, recreation hall, baseball field, basketball courts, and shooting and archery ranges. The camp serves 90-95 schools from 11 different districts. It also has 2-3 schools from South Carolina that come to the camp. Arnold additionally shared some the fossils that the students get to see.
Carolyn Stahl had the names of the door prize winners read and then she invited everyone to enjoy the refreshments provided by Carolyn Parman, the GGCRTA hospitality chairperson, and some of the other members.
Following the meeting, members made donations to the Scholarship Brown Bag and door prizes were handed out.
The next meeting will be held on June 5 at 1 p.m.