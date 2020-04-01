The Greeneville/Greene County Retired Teachers Association will be awarding three $1000 scholarships to graduating local high school seniors who plan to major in elementary or secondary education.
Applications are available in the local city and county high school guidance offices. Interested seniors should contact their school guidance office to get assistance with the necessary documents to apply. Because of the current situation with school closings, the deadline has been extended to April 17.
Two $500 grants to college students who will be student teaching during the 2020-2021 school year are also available.
To qualify, students must be a permanent resident of Greene County majoring in education at an accredited college or university, and plan to student teach during the 2020-2021 school year. Applications are available through the Greeneville City School Office, the Greene County School Office, and the local university education departments.