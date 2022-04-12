The Greeneville/Greene County Retired Teachers Association met April 4 at the Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Devotions were led by Dan Duggar, who related a story of Apostle Paul’s escape from Damascus which involved someone’s lowering him in a basket by rope. He compared that to the many situations in which we may be either in the basket being assisted, or we may be a person holding the rope to help others. In closing, he stressed that we should look for opportunities to hold the rope for those who need help.
In the absence of Scholarship Chairman Karen Solomon, Vice President Jeanette Duryea announced the winners of the two $1,000 scholarships for this year. They are Kelsey Carver of Greeneville High, who received the G/GCRTA Scholarship, and Hope Williams of West Greene, who received the Mary Emma Mitchell Scholarship. Because she was competing in an FBLA state competition that week, Williams was unable to be present, but her mother, Missy Collins, accepted the certificate on her daughter’s behalf.
The proposed slate of officers for 2022-24 was announced. They are as follows: Co-Presidents, Linda Swanay and Carolyn Stahl; Vice-President, TBA; Secretary, Patricia Jersey; Treasurer, Judy Collins; Corresponding Secretary, Linda Duggar; and Parliamentarian, Glenna Casteel.
For the program, President Patricia Jersey introduced Lori Ann Sparks, head ballet instructor of Central Ballet School and Central Ballet Theatre productions. She and nine of her students helped illustrate the educational value of ballet in addition to the artistic and athletic benefits. Sparks emphasized the fact that the dancers learn to respond to choreography which is all recited in French. At her direction, the dancers illustrated some ballet barre exercises and stretches which are used for acquiring technique. She explained that tights and leotards are standard attire because they allow the instructor to see and correct improper technique. Afterward, some of the dancers who had won special awards and recognition in recent events displayed their trophies and a certificate.
The Scholarship Brown Bag was passed around for donations, and the door prizes were handed out.
The Alpha Delta Kappa Educational Sorority then served the group a delightful array of refreshments.