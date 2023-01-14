The Greeneville-Greene County Retired Teachers Association met on Dec. 5 at in the fellowship hall of Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Co-President Linda Swanay welcomed all members and visitors. She led the group in the Pledge to the Flag.
Devotions were given by Dixie Kelly, minister of Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church. During her message, Kelly recalled part of the “Charlie Brown’s Christmas” movie where he wanted to know if anyone knew the real meaning of Christmas. Linus gave an answer by quoting Luke 2:8-14. At first Linus was frightened, but as soon as he said the words “Fear not,” he was no longer afraid. As Christians, we don’t have to be fearful of this life.
For the program, Co-President Carolyn Stahl introduced the Greeneville Middle School Choir, led by Robin Lafever. The students did a great job singing several songs which included Christmas songs, as well as “Go Tell It On the Mountain” and “Dream Keeper.”
Minutes of the past meeting were read by Patricia Jersey. The Treasurer’s Report and the Membership Report were read by Judy Collins. Each member was asked by Glenna Casteel to complete a Community Participation Survey.
Linda Swanay said a prayer for the meal which had been prepared by Food City. The meal included turkey, ham, gravity, beans, mashed potatoes, tea or coffee, pumpkin or pecan pie, and cake. The fellowship hall was beautifully decorated by Carolyn Parman. The decorations included nut crackers, beads, and red tablecloths.
As the members left the meeting they gave their donations to the Scholarship Brown Bag, and door prizes were handed out.