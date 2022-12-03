Retirement Reception For Glenda Blazer Set Dec. 6 Dec 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Glenda Blazer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The public is invited to attend a retirement reception honoring long-time Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center director Glenda Blazer.the event will be held Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 5 p.m., immediately following the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, at the Greeneville Light & Power Building in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom.“This reception will give the public an opportunity to thank her for her years of service to the town and the community,” town officials say in a news release.“Glenda has worked at the Roby Adult Center for over 40 years,” they note in the release.Light refreshments will be served. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Glenda Blazer Reception Work Politics Retirement News Release Official Public Greeneville Light Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Tennessee woman restores dozens of antique sewing machines MIDDLE SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Lady Huskies Pull Away From Surgoinsville Barber Shop Feeds Tusculum Student Athletes Frye Scores 1,000th Point, Buffs Drop Chiefs Report: Police Find 3D-Printed Gun, Meth After Traffic Stop