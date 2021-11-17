JOHNSON CITY – Blind from infancy, Doc Watson became “one of the most influential folk artists of all time,” as NPR noted.
And thanks to Dr. Ted Olson, a professor of Appalachian Studies and Bluegrass, Old-Time and Roots Music Studies at East Tennessee State University, music lovers can enjoy the legacy of the Grammy-award winning artist even more.
Olson produced and curated “Doc Watson – Life’s Work: A Retrospective,” a four-disc box set that was released Nov. 12. It is the first-ever career retrospective on Watson and will be available in both a physical and a digital format.
The album, released by Craft Recordings, features 101 of Watson’s best recordings, including many that Watson made with a range of well-known artists, including Watson’s son Merle as well as Allison Krauss and Ricky Skaggs. Included, too, are Watson’s recorded collaborations with Bill Monroe, Flatt & Scruggs, Jean Ritchie, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Chet Atkins. Extensive liner notes by Olson are included in an 88-page book alongside never-before-seen photos.
“I actually had the opportunity as a child to hear Doc Watson perform,” said Olson, who earlier this year received the East Tennessee Historical Society’s Ramsey Award for Lifetime Achievement, an honor reserved for someone who has made outstanding contributions to understanding and preserving East Tennessee history. “This box set project has given me the chance to honor a great Appalachian.”
While he lived his entire life in Deep Gap, North Carolina, Watson often performed in the Tri-Cities region. During the 1950s, he regularly performed with a country band based in Johnson City.
To mark the release of this box set, Olson has coordinated a Doc Watson celebration concert at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk, North Carolina, not far from Watson’s home. Olson will emcee this event, which will also feature guitarist Jack Lawrence, Doc’s longtime musical partner, as well as famed luthier/guitarist Wayne Henderson, champion guitarist and former Crooked Road Executive Director Jack Hinshelwood, old-time performer Trevor McKenzie and an ETSU band known as Mike Compton & the ETSU Old-Time Ramblers.
“I encourage those so inclined to attend this concert on Saturday as we pay homage to one of the most influential 20th century American musicians,” Olson said.