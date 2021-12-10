Sometimes, when I sit in my quiet living room early in the morning, I wonder about previous generations and their early morning rituals. I do this especially at Christmas, when the living room is dark, except for our Christmas tree and a little electric fireplace that’s lightly toasting whichever dog has sprawled out in front of it. And then I think, if it was 150 years ago, I’d be sitting here by the light of a real fire, either in the hearth or a lantern. And if it was a bit later, maybe I’d have lit a gas lamp. And if it was, say 1957, just like millions of other Americans, I’d be sitting while the radio quietly played in the background, my living room dimly lit by its glow.
When I watched a dress rehearsal of Greeneville Theatre Guild’s December offering, “Always … Patsy Cline,” a show which chronicles the friendship of country music icon Patsy Cline with a fan she met while performing in Texas, I imagined myself in a living room lit by my radio, listening to Cline’s soulful contralto as I started my day.
It’s little wonder my thoughts roamed there; the stage is set like a soundstage from the golden age of American variety shows with a band, local heroes The Flying J’s, theatrically lit in the center as they lean into the overture. The ensuing hour and a half or so of theatre intersperses storytelling by Patsy’s friend Louise Seger, played by Vicky Livesay, and singing by Patsy herself, played by Erin Hensley Schultz. It’s a real-live radio show featuring a story and music about a legendary performer and her very down-to-earth friendship with a woman who just loved to hear her sing.
All musical theater makes demands on its cast, but this show hinges on powerful performances from two very different actresses — one able to handle the bulk of the storytelling, and one able to belt out Cline’s hits like the icon, herself. GTG’s cast handles these challenges with aplomb.
Vicky Livesay’s Louise Seger is endearing as they come, telling the story of how Seger first fell in love with Patsy’s voice on the radio, then met her (by design) at a performance, and then how Seger and Cline became fast friends who corresponded until Patsy’s tragic death in an airplane crash in 1963. Through the character of Louise, Livesay treats us to an education on 1950s TV and radio culture. She tells the story of how she and Patsy negotiated a better contract for Cline at the Esquire Ballroom, and later, she reflects on the young woman who traveled the country singing while balancing motherhood and marriage. Livesay aptly plays Louise as a spitfire whose warm personality and quick wit earned her a deep friendship with Cline at the height of her popularity.
While Louise tells the story of her friendship with Cline, Patsy flutters on and off the stage, singing the star’s extensive radio and television repertoire. All-in-all, Schultz performs more than 25 of the legend’s songs, ranging from hits like 1957’s “Walkin’ After Midnight,” to chart toppers like “Crazy.” Schultz displays impressive vocal range and stamina, by turns tender, like in the lullaby “If I Could See the World Through the Eyes of a Child,” and brazen, like in “Your Cheatin’ Heart.” Cline doesn’t speak much, but when she does, Schultz portrays her as an authentic, eager, no-nonsense woman who had a prodigious gift and a deep soul. The role is demanding, and Schultz never fails to meet the audience with honesty and intensity.
Local band The Flying J’s, featuring musicians John Brown, John Price, Johnny Greer, Chip McLain, and Matt Hurd play the “house band,” jumping in every once in a while to drive home a joke or join a dance. The group are the perfect support to Schultz’s Cline, with strong instrumental performances and a joviality that endears. Unsurprisingly, they shine on their own, as well, when they play “How Great Thou Art.” On this, the band’s only solo song, John Price’s voice displays a simple, patient charm.
The show is a joy to look at as well as a joy to hear. Schultz waltzes around in costumes of her own making, some perfectly period pieces of her own design, and some impressive replicas of Patsy’s iconic style. The set, designed by Frank Mengel, calls to mind both mid-century variety shows and that same lit radio dial I’ve been telling you about; in short, it’s both functional and homey in the best way. He lights the stage beautifully, catching not only the sparkle of Cline’s bedazzled getups, but also the softer, cozier comfort of Patsy at home.
Younger audiences may recognize the music in this lovely show about friendship. Older audiences might remember the style and the culture that surrounded the moment when Patsy burst onto the charts. This show, however, humanizes the woman at the center of it all, revealing the story of an iconic voice, authentic artist, devoted mother, determined wife, and dedicated friend whom the world lost too early. The music is a blast, and the story is one that reminds us that we’re all just trying to “live good” for however long we get to do it.
GTG’s production of “Always … Patsy Cline” plays at the Capitol Theatre in downtown Greeneville this weekend. Tickets are $15 and $12 and can be purchased at the door or in advance at greenevilletheatreguild.org. Mild language may mean this is a show for young adults and older.