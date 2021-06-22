There’s a shining gem of a ballet being performed at the Capitol Theater, but if you want to catch it, there are only three more shows available this weekend.
“David and Bathesba” tells the story of the adulterous relationship between the Old Testament’s King David and Bathesba, and the consequences of that sin.
Elizabeth Ruggiero Sparks is the star of “David and Bathesba,” playing the role of Bathesba. And what a star she is.
Sparks created the original ballet over a span of several years. She not only wrote it, but she directed the large cast – her directorial debut — did the choreography, costumes, and chose the excellent recorded music.
In “David and Bathesba,” the young Sparks is a beautiful, consummate dancer. She wonderfully expresses a range of emotions on her face that is appropriate for each scene in the two-act ballet.
Sparks is a local dancer and actor who began dancing with the Central Ballet School and Theatre here in Greeneville in 2008, at the age of 17.
It is the Greeneville Theatre Guild’s second production of an original work since its inception seven years ago.
The story of King David and Bathsheba is expressed on stage through a seamless combination of ballet and contemporary dance moves.
Sparks has performed in many of Central Ballet School and Theatre productions as well as in theatrical shows at Tusculum University.
She is the daughter-in-law of Lori Ann Sparks, founder of Central Ballet, who dances the role of King David’s first wife, Michal.
Elizabeth Sparks is married to Benjamin Sparks, who does an excellent job in the role of warrior Uriah the Hittite. Uriah is married to Bathesba until King David essentially has him killed in battle following news of her pregancy by King David.
Another of many performances worthy of note is that of Daniel Weekly, who plays Joab, commander of King David’s forces who receives a message from the king while on the battlefield to put Uriah in a vulnerable and ultimately deadly position in the front lines on the battlefield.
The role of King David is danced by Dillon Davis, a professional ballet dancer from Chattanooga who has performed in Central Ballet Theatre productions for the past seven years.
According to Paige Mengel, in a press release from the Greeneville Theatre Guild, “We are beyond excited to have Dillon join us for the Guild’s first dance production.
“He is a joy to watch. Even people who don’t like ballet very much enjoy seeing Davis perform. And to have Lori Ann (Sparks) as part of the cast, as well, is simply phenomenal.”
Elizabeth Sparks writes in the program of “David and Bathesba” that, “As David felt restless the night he demanded Bathesba, so might we feel restless when we evade our responsibility, knowing our focus is wrongly diverted.
“Without wisdom in discernment, even the greatest among us remain vulnerable committing acts we’d never have considered along our walk of faith.”
The ballet “David and Bathesba” opened on June 18. The last few performances of the ballet are Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26 at 7 p.m.; and on Sunday, June 27 at 2 p.m. At the Capitol Theatre on Main Street.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors age 65 and up, children, and students. Tickets may be purchased in advance on the Greeneville Theatre Guild website or at the door at the time of the performances.
The Theatre Guild may be reached at greenevilletheatreguild@gmail.com or by calling (423) 470-2792.