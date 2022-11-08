The annual Ridin’ High National Cowboy Associatio Rodeo will be held Nov. 11-12 at the Walters State Community College Expo Center, in White Pine.
Proceeds from the event benefit the Ridin’ High Therapeutic Riding Program.
Ridin’ High is a therapeutic horse program for developmentally challenged children and adults. The program, located at 5722 Long Creek Rd., in Morristown, provides horseback riding and horse-related activities.
“The rodeo is our main fundraising event of the year,” said Linda Bird, program director, in the release. “It is a lot of family fun with a silent auction, vendors, a mechanical bull and great food.”
“The best NCA cowboys and cowgirls will compete in bull riding, saddle bronc, bareback, calf roping, team roping, cowgirls break-a-way, and cowgirls barrel racing,” event organizers say in a news release.
Advance tickets are $12, ages 11 and up, and $5 children 5-10. They are available at Farmer’s Co-Op on East Morris Blvd., in Morristown; Morristown Milling on Valley Home Road; Elliott’s Boots on Morris Blvd.; the WSCC Expo Cneter, and Gilley’s Western Store, in Mosheim.
Tickets at the door will be $15, ages 11 and up, and $5 children, 5-10. Children four and under are admitted free.
All all-day roping event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Expo Center will registration beginning at 8:30 a.m.
A bicycle will be given away each night to the best-dressed cowboy or cowgirl, ages 6 and under. Winners will be chosen by audience applause.
For more information about the Ridin’ High program, call 423-585-0331.
For more information about the rodeo, call the WSCC Expo Center at 423-318-2720.