Dorothy Waddell Ripley, of Rheatown, will celebrate her 96th birthday on Jan. 8.
She was born on that date in 1925 and is the daughter of the late Charlie and Minnie Hensley Davis of Greene County.
She was married to the late Paul H. Waddell and most recently the late Gerald Ripley.
Mrs. Ripley has three sons and two daughters-in-law: Jimmy and Nancy Waddell of Linestone, the late Dewey Waddell and Regina Waddell of Chuckey, and Quentin Waddell of Chucky; three daughters and one son-in-law: Jo Ann Shipley and Virgi Waddell of Chuckey, and Betty Jean and Lawrence Shelton of Limestone.
She has 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Ripley is retired from Hurd Lock and Manufacturing and attended the Dixon Chapel Church of God until COVID-19 started.
She always enjoyed working in her garden and flowers and cooking for family and friends.
Cards may be sent to 1290 Jockey Road, Chuckey, TN 37641.