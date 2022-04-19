ROAN MOUNTAIN — The 63rd Annual Roan Mountain Spring Naturalists Rally is planned for April 22-24 at Roan Mountain State Park.
The three-day event, sponsored by the Friends of Roan Mountain, will feature guided nature walks, lectures, classes, and evening meals at the park’s conference center, organizers say in a news release.
Due to the COVID pandemic, the naturalist rallies were cancelled in 2020, and events were dramatically scaled down in 2021, organizers note.
Check-in for the Spring Rally will take place at the Roan Mountain State Park Conference Center, beginning at at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 22. Registration can completed online at www.friendsofroanmountain or during Friday’s check-in.
The Friday night lecture at 7:30 p.m. will feature Kris Light presenting on “Monarch Migration.” A Nashville native, Light is an elementary school educator who has led wildflower walks in Tennessee state parks for 34 years. She and her husband had the opportunity to travel to Mexico to see the spectacle of the overwintering monarch butterflies in January 2020. Her presentation will discuss the life cycle and migration these butterflies take each fall, as well as the experience of viewing them in their wintering grounds Light will discuss ways people can help the monarchs.
Following Light’s lecture, Gary Henson will present “Night Sky Viewing” and Larry McDaniel will speak on “Moth Viewing.”
An events schedule can be viewed online at www.friendsofroanmtn.org by clicking on the brochure link.
Members of the non-profit Friends of Roan Mountain organization will be admitted to all weekend activities at no charge, with the exception of meals. Registration without membership is detailed in the brochure.
There are four rallies planned this year at Roan Mountain State Park, organizers say. In addition to the spring event, rallies are also planned for summer, fall and winter. The summer event will feature the Xtreme Roan Adventures for Kids.
For additional information: www.friendsofroanmtn.org