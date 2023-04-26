Robbie 'Bud' Southerland Celebrates 95th Birthday Apr 26, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Robbie 'Bud' Southerland Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Robbie “Bud” Southerland, of the Dogwalk community in Afton, is celebrating his 95th birthday on Thursday, April 27.He was born in Mohawk on April 27, 1928. Southerland is a life-long member of Bridges Chapel Church of God. He was married to Lennis Southerland for 68 years and together they have three sons, Dennis, R.T., and Rae, who passed away in 2022. To mark his birthday, friends and family are asked to drop by his residence on Sunday, April 30, between 1 and 4 p.m. for cake and ice cream. Anyone who would like to send him a card can address it to: 775 Friendship Road North, Afton, TN 37616. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gastronomy Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Freshour Harvests Record-Breaking Turkey Local Student Takes Part In New Barbie's Televised Reveal Man Shot Friday During Suspected Domestic Dispute 264 Churches Leave Holston United Methodist Conference; 34 In Greene County Rock City Tap And Lounge Opening Friday