Main Street Greeneville’s 2020 Summer Concert Series second show is Thursday, July 9, at 7 p.m. The free concert will be held on the lawn of the Dickson-Williams Mansion in the heart of downtown Greeneville, Tennessee.
The concerts take place each Thursday evening in July. This week’s concert and the second one of the season will open with Bristol’s own Annie Robinette followed by headliner Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen from Virginia. The opening act will begin at 7 p.m. with intermission scheduled for 7:45 p.m. and the headliner taking the stage at 8 p.m. The event is scheduled to happen rain or shine on the lawn of the mansion, according to a release. Severe weather may force a cancellation so stay tuned to all forms of media for updates.
Annie Robinette
From early on, award-winning singer-songwriter Annie Robinette has had artistic urges bursting out of her in all directions. In her late teens and early twenties, she started singing lead in several cover bands in North Carolina. All it took was one audition, and her clear, powerful vocal style landed her the front position in bands playing everything from pop to rock to blues.
Her lyrics are direct and visual, intelligent and relevant. Her sound is uniquely her own, delivered with power, emotion, and intensity. The music is sophisticated without being complicated and has a firm acoustic texture with just enough electricity. Her voice is powerful yet easy on the ear and polished without losing the raw connection with the performance. It’s the perfect vehicle to deliver stories within which you’re bound to find a piece of yourself.
Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen
Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen have forged an identity as a good-time party band that plays the real deal blues and down in the mud rock ‘n roll and funk music as well. The band was born in 2010 and is the creation of singer/guitarist/bandleader Victor Lawson, whose incendiary guitar playing and powerful performances have riveted audiences throughout the region.
Don Morefield and Jamey Gillenwater create the solid rhythm section of Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen. Known as the “Heartbeat of the Band,” Gillenwater’s bass playing is second only to his charisma, which will have you falling in love the moment he steps on stage. Boogie Chillen’s backbone and drummer, Don Morefield, is a true professional. He has been playing on the road for over 40 years. He will keep your feet stomping with his steady rocking boogie style.
Safeguarding Guidance
In accordance with CDC and state guidelines the protocol for the 2020 concert series will be new and different this year. Wearing of cloth masks will be required while moving about within the event boundaries. They may be removed while seated. Social distancing will be practiced in such a manner that persons from different households or small groups are able to substantially maintain 6 feet of separation from other persons. It is recommended that you bring a blanket even if you are seated in a chair. Minorsn must have direct parental supervision and are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and remain seated with their group.
The public’s ability to abide by these safeguarding measures is instrumental to the success of this year’s concert series, the release says.
Concessions
On site event food vendors for this concert include, Creamy Cup, Top Dog Hot Dogs and Main Street Greeneville. Food service is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Creamy Cup and Top Dog Hot Dogs will locate across the street from the mansion allowing for customer social distancing on the sidewalks while waiting in line.
Family Friendly Event
Bring your lawn chairs and/or blankets and select your spot to enjoy the evening. The event is smoke free. Please note pets are welcome, however they must remain within the designated Fido Friendly area during the event.
Sponsors for the series are Andrew Johnson Bank, Consumer Credit Union, East Tennessee Foundation, Greeneville Federal Bank, Heritage Community Bank, Marsh Propane, Edward Jones Investments – Billy Endean, Greeneville Light & Power System, Radio Greeneville, Skyline Restoration and Maintenance, LLC and A. Dave Wright Architect. Additional partners of Main Street: Greeneville helping to bring the concerts to life are the Dickson-Williams Historical Association, EMS, Fatz Café, General Morgan Inn, Road Show Mobile Stages, Sound Studio Live, Town of Greeneville, Public Works, Greeneville Fire Department, and Greeneville Police Department along with a host of volunteers.
July 16 lineup includes: My New Favorites and The Threetles. Visit www.mainstreetgreeneville.org for more information.