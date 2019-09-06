babyshow.jpg

Kaiden Jay-Ray Rochester, center, son of Shane and Davis Hayden Rochester, of Greeneville, was among winners in the Appalachian Fair’s Baby Show in the “Boys 13-24 Months — Most Handsome” category in August. Rochester placed third. Other winners included, from left: Colton Little, son of Justin and Catie Little, of Jonesborough, first place; Ridge Sutherland, son of Grant and Laura Sutherland, of Gray, second place; Rochester; Jet Turnmire, son of Eric and Melinda Turnmire, of Piney Flats, fourth place; and Benjamin Maden, son of Caleb and Ashley Maden, of Erwin, fifth place.

 Special To The Sun