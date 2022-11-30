The public is invited to visit the home that hosted Tennessee's first frontier families and learn about the Christmas Traditions of 1791.
Rocky Mount State Historic Site in Piney Flats is hosting its annual Christmas tours.
"Christmas celebrations stretching from the colonial era to the present day have been witnessed by the Historic Cobb House at Rocky Mount for hundreds of years," a Rocky Mount news release says. "The historic homestead is decorated for Christmas with traditional decorations from the 1700s, and tours are available to the public throughout the season.
"During your tour of the historic property, you will get to know the Cobb family, the Governor, and many of their friends and neighbors," officials add in the release. "We offer three different tour types during the holiday season: our Behind-the-Scenes and Colonial Christmas tours, which take place during the day, and our annual Candlelight Christmas tours, which take place at night.
The Candlelight Christmas tours are popular among visitors during this time of year, officials add.
"During the tour, you'll be transported back to Christmas Eve 1791, when the Cobb home is decked out in fresh greenery, lighted by candles, and full of cheer," they say in the release. "As the evening draws in and the rooms are filled with the flickering glow of candles, experience the wonderful hospitality of the Cobb family and their esteemed guests, Governor Blount and his wife. "
The evening tours will conclude with an indoor reception that will include photos with Santa, local merchants, crafts, hot cocoa, and tasty treats.
The daylight Christmas tours are currently underway, with limited tickets available. Tickets must be purchased in advance on our website or by phone in order to attend.
This year, the Candlelight Christmas tours will take place on Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 2-3 and Dec. 9-10. Admission is $15 adults and $12 for children and senior adults. Group discounts are available.
Rocky Mount is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The Rocky Mount Historical Association operates the site under a contract with the Tennessee Historical Commission.