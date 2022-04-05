Rocky Mount State Historic Site will present its annual Woolly Days and Garden Arts Festival on Saturday and Sunday. The festival hours are: Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m..
Woolly Days features hand-shearing of Rocky Mount’s flock of Cotswold sheep, wool processing techniques of the 18th century, and other spring activities on a frontier farm. The Garden Arts Festival will be a celebration of all things gardening – from plants to handmade items for the home, garden and gardener, to foods and informative talks and tours, according to a news release.
Woolly Days is an opportunity for visitors to experience the spring activities of the early settlers of Tennessee. This is an opportunity for children of all ages to get a close look, and even pet the sheep, feel their wool and learn how it would be made into clothing. Visitors can wash the freshly-sheared wool, use wool cards to straighten the fibers, and see how it is spun into yarn and woven into cloth.
Visitors will see baby lambs, historical reenactors, local vendors and shops, blacksmith forging, sheep wool processing, a historical church service, and children’s activities. Rocky Mount will host tours of the historic homestead and museum during the event. Visitors can bring a picnic to enjoy on the grounds, or stop by one of the food trucks set up throughout the day.
This event provides visitors with the opportunity to learn about a place that predates America as it is known and dates back to the Revolutionary War. Rocky Mount is the site of the first capital of the Southwest Territory (1790-1792).
Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $8 for children over the age of 5. Children under the age of 5 are admitted free. Rocky Mount Historical Association members receive free admission to this event. Parking and access to all Woolly Days and Garden Arts Festival activities are included in the admission price.
On our website, visitors can get a discount on a two-day weekend pass. Tickets are available at www.rockymountmuseum.com .
Rocky Mount is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The Rocky Mount Historical Association operates the site under a contract with the Tennessee Historical Commission.
For more information, call 423-538-7396 or email info@rockymountmuseum.com. Find the site on Facebook at www.faceboook.com/rockymountmuseum and @RockyMount TN on Twitter and Instagram.
The Rocky Mount State Historic Site is located at 200 Hyder Hill Road in Piney Flats, just off Highway 11E, midway between Johnson City and Piney Flats.