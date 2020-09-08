Holly Noel Rogers and Jordan Wesley Hite, both of Atlanta, were married on Aug. 1, 2020, in Kingsport, Tennessee.
Reverend Joey Tillery, of Greeneville, officiated.
The bride’s parents are Mr. and Mrs. Craig Rogers, of Kingsport.
The groom’s parents are Mr. and Mrs. Shane Hite, of Greeneville.
The bride’s father gave her in marriage.
The couple was married in a small, family, outdoor ceremony in the bride’s parents’ backyard in Kingsport.
The bride wore an a-line gown with a fingertip length veil. She carried a bouquet of white hydrangea, roses and eucalyptus.
A reception is planned for next year to celebrate with the bride and groom’s families, wedding party and friends.
A honeymoon is planned for next year.
The couple will reside in Atlanta.
The bride is employed as a sales representative for Eastman Chemical Company.
The groom is an associate, CPA for PricewaterhouseCoopers.
The bride is a 2013 graduate of Sullivan Central High School and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Haslam College of Business.
The groom is a 2013 graduate of Greeneville High School, a 2017 graduate of the University of Tennessee, Haslam College of Business and a 2018 graduate of the University of Tennessee, Haslam College of Business, Masters of Accountancy Program.
A shower was held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Bob Leonard on March 07, 2020 hosted by Mr. and Mrs. Dallas Blair, Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Hull, Mr. and Mrs. Bob Leonard, Mr. and Mrs. John Loven, and Mr. and Mrs. Tim Shelton.
Members of Sunnyside Baptist Church hosted a shower on March 8, 2020, at Sunnyside Baptist Church in Kingsport.