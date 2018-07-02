Rollins Celebrating 90th

Viola Jennings Rollins, of Greeneville, will celebrate her 90th birthday Monday, July 9.
She was born in Greene County July 9, 1928, to Marshall and Jane Hipps Jennings.
She was married to the late Junior L. Rollins, and has two children: Sandra and James McNabb, and Mike and Gina Rollins; three grandchildren: Jody Foulks, Amy Rollins and Jeana Helton; and four great-grandchildren: Taylor and Hayden Foulks and Sadie and Chloe Helton.
Mrs. Rollins has two living sisters, Freda Catlett and Peggy Murphy, both of Clearwater, Florida.
A celebration in her honor, hosted by her children, will be Saturday from 2-4 p.m. in the parlor of First Baptist Church in Greeneville.