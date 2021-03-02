Segrest and Rominger

Cody Segrest and Brooke Rominger

Brooke Rominger, of Greeneville, and Cody Segrest, of Fall Branch, announce their engagement to wed.

Rominger is employed at Lincare and Ballad Health as a registered respiratory therapist.

Segrest is employed as a heavy diesel mechanic for Stowers Caterpillar.

The bride-elects’s parents are Boyce and Kim Rominger, of Greeneville.

The groom-elect’s parents are Craig and Becky Segrest, of Piney Flats, and the Late Patricia Segrest, of Gray.

A 6 p.m. wedding is planned for May 8, at the Rural Resources Farm and Education Center.