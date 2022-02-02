Ronnie Luttrell will be the featured artist presented by the Greeneville Arts Council and The Mason House Gallery at The General Morgan Inn on Main Street in February.
After a 35-year hiatus, Luttrell has built a studio and resumed his love of painting, and this exhibit will feature some of the paintings he has completed over the last four years, according to a news release.
His paintings reflect his ideas and values concerning the subjects he chooses to paint, mainly Western, wildlife and Biblical subjects, as well as an assortment of other subjects as he is so inspired.
Luttrell is self-taught, but has been influenced over the years by many artists whose work he has admired, mainly Western artists, and The Old Masters. Although he titles his paintings, he leaves the final interpretation to the viewer.
This free event is open to the public, and the community is encouraged to visit and enjoy Luttrell’s exhibit. For further information on this or other exhibits, contact Til Green, director of exhibitions, at 423-329-5366.