Many local organizations assisting with children and their needs daily have changed the way a normal day is structured. Once an afternoon resource for families, the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville/Greene County has become a place for children to come daily and spend the day in their virtual classrooms.
Approximately four years ago, the Greeneville Morning Rotary Club, with a District Rotary Grant, revamped the Computer Lab for the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville/Greene County, a release says. With new computers, tables and chairs the current situation of virtual learning was made much easier for 30-40 children daily.
Rotary International encourages programming to strengthen the capacity of communities to support basic education and literacy. During these unprecedented times, we are all feeling the complications of the corona virus pandemic. Whether working from home, assisting others or shopping on line, individuals, clubs and organizations can help in many ways.
The Greeneville Morning Rotary Club is providing some assistance for the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville/Greene County as they continue to serve as a conduit for families assisting their children daily with their virtual learning. Due to the number of hours students are now at the club, finances to cover all addition expenses can run low. The Greeneville Morning Rotary Club is providing snacks and paper products to cover several weeks to help ease the increased need.
Working closely with Boys & Girls Club Director of Operations, Aly Collins, the Rotary Morning Club President Todd Estep, along with Tisha Harrison, club secretary/treasurer, delivered a car full of supplies including paper products and many snacks to the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville/Greene County.
Scott Bullington, executive director of the club is always appreciative of any donations of items or money. The programming has changed this year with the need for care of school age children and the need for assistance for their virtual learning. Bullington expressed gratitude that the city, county and donors have supported the facility to answer the need for 30- 50 families.
Any person or business interested in providing a care package for any school or that would like to assist with the Christmas Walmart Shopping Spree, can contact any club member, or Tisha Harrison at 423-329-8634. To learn more about the Greeneville Moring Rotary Club, contact Todd Estep at 423-340-0544 or Tisha Harrison at 423-329-8634.