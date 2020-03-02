Rotary Members Named As Paul Harris Fellows

The Greeneville Morning Rotary Club celebrated three of its members receiving recognition as Paul Harris Fellows for their contributions to the Rotary Foundation. The members were recognized during a Feb. 18 joint meeting with the Greeneville Afternoon Rotary Club at the General Morgan Inn. The meeting was complemented by heavy hors d’oeuvres and good friendship. From the left are Jonathan Cave, a first time honoree, Sammy Fox, three-time honoree, and Chris O’Dell, a two-time honoree.

 Photo Special To The Sun