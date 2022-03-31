After a two year absence, the Rotary Round Robin kicked off its 59th season Wednesday. The Rotary Round Robin is a quiz competition sponsored by the Greeneville Noon Rotary Club. The five high schools in Greeneville and Greene County compete in three rounds of play. The two teams with the highest cumulative score then play for the championship. Round No. 1 had North Greene scoring 150 points, followed by Chuckey Doak with 125 points, West Greene with 110 points, South Greene with 105 points and Greeneville with 55 points.
Round No. 2 will be played on Wednesday, April 6. West Greene will be at Greeneville, North Greene will be at South Greene and Chuckey Doak will play a B-team round at home.
At the conclusion of the quiz competition, senior team members are invited to compete in the Round Robin Speech competition. The Greeneville Noon Rotary Club will award up to $2,000 in scholarships to local high school seniors.